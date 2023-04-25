Sara Tendulkar and her surprising hidden talents

Here check out Sara Tendulkar's hidden talents and lifestyle.

The daily newsmaker, Sara Tendulkar, for a few months, has been constantly in the news for some or other reason. At the same time, her Instagram account is a buffet of her charismatic personality, fantastic lifestyle and fashion. Though she is not in the entertainment industry, you might wonder why she is so famous. Well, Sara Tendulkar is not just the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar. She has many sides. Read more to know them.

Sara Tendulkar’s Education

There is little information about Sara Tendulkar as her father, Sachin Tendulkar, has always been very strict about his children’s privacy. However, we know some details about her. Sara Tendulkar is a social media sensation for her fantastic fashion and lifestyle. Also she made her modelling debut with the Ajio brand. The model enjoys a huge fan following of more than 1.5 million.

However, Sara Tendulkar is not just a beauty queen but also a studies girl. And like many star kids, Sara Tendulkar completed her schooling at the top school Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Later, for her higher education, Sara Tendulkar moved to London. She graduated in medicine, similar to her mother, who is a paediatrician. Her convocation was attended by both her parents Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar. Inspired by her mother, Sara wants to pursue a career in medicine.

