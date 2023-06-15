ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Sara Tendulkar Blushes In Sunkissed Pictures; Check Out

The social media sensation Sara Tendulkar always captivates her fans through her beauty. In the latest pictures, she is looking sunshine; check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Jun,2023 19:06:54
Sara Tendulkar Blushes In Sunkissed Pictures; Check Out

Sara Tendulkar is a heartthrob of the netizens. She has constantly grabbed attention with her style and gorgeousness. She is quite active on her social media handles and treats her fans with something new occasionally. And yet again, her flawless glow in the sun-kissed pictures is grabbing attention. Let’s check out.

The model took to her profile and dropped a series of pictures. Sara was confused, and so she shared all the pictures instead of choosing one. And in the caption, she wrote, “Couldn’t pick 1 Which one is your fav?”

Sara, for her sunkissed pictures, wore a beautiful black and white puffy-sleeve maxi dress. She styled her look with small drop earrings, blushed cheeks, beautiful bold eye makeup and matte lips that rounded her appearance. The messy hairstyle suited her personality.

Sara Tendulkar Blushes In Sunkissed Pictures; Check Out 816076

Sara Tendulkar Blushes In Sunkissed Pictures; Check Out 816077

Sara Tendulkar Blushes In Sunkissed Pictures; Check Out 816078

Sara Tendulkar Blushes In Sunkissed Pictures; Check Out 816079

Sara Tendulkar Blushes In Sunkissed Pictures; Check Out 816080

The model posed, showing her bubbly character throughout the photos. The gorgeous smile on her face and flawless glow looked perfect. Her aadayae kinda made us go drooling over her. She is undoubtedly the queen of hearts with her beauty and style. The diva also enjoyed some drinks in the sunny weather.

What are your summer vacation goals? Please share with us in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sara Tendulkar Meets With Special People; Check Out
Sara Tendulkar Meets With Special People; Check Out
Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation
Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation
Lavish Lifestyle Of Sara Tendulkar, Check Out
Lavish Lifestyle Of Sara Tendulkar, Check Out
Sara Tendulkar shares super cute old video ft. Sachin Tendulkar from childhood days, (watch video)
Sara Tendulkar shares super cute old video ft. Sachin Tendulkar from childhood days, (watch video)
Sara Tendulkar And Her Obsession With Nature
Sara Tendulkar And Her Obsession With Nature
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill shares winning moment ft. Arjun Tendulkar, fan comments, “saale sahab ke team ko…”
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill shares winning moment ft. Arjun Tendulkar, fan comments, “saale sahab ke team ko…”
Latest Stories
Shraddha Arya’s Character Preeta Has Her Star In The Sky, Check Deets
Shraddha Arya’s Character Preeta Has Her Star In The Sky, Check Deets
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Lip Kiss To Social Media Sensation Avneet Kaur Disgusts Netizens
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Lip Kiss To Social Media Sensation Avneet Kaur Disgusts Netizens
Bigg Boss Divas: Learn special eyeliner magic from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Bigg Boss Divas: Learn special eyeliner magic from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants
Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia
Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia
Read Latest News