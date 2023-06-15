Sara Tendulkar Blushes In Sunkissed Pictures; Check Out

Sara Tendulkar is a heartthrob of the netizens. She has constantly grabbed attention with her style and gorgeousness. She is quite active on her social media handles and treats her fans with something new occasionally. And yet again, her flawless glow in the sun-kissed pictures is grabbing attention. Let’s check out.

The model took to her profile and dropped a series of pictures. Sara was confused, and so she shared all the pictures instead of choosing one. And in the caption, she wrote, “Couldn’t pick 1 Which one is your fav?”

Sara, for her sunkissed pictures, wore a beautiful black and white puffy-sleeve maxi dress. She styled her look with small drop earrings, blushed cheeks, beautiful bold eye makeup and matte lips that rounded her appearance. The messy hairstyle suited her personality.

The model posed, showing her bubbly character throughout the photos. The gorgeous smile on her face and flawless glow looked perfect. Her aadayae kinda made us go drooling over her. She is undoubtedly the queen of hearts with her beauty and style. The diva also enjoyed some drinks in the sunny weather.

