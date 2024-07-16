Sara Tendulkar Inspired Hairstyles To Recreate This Wedding Season For Your Lehenga

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is known for her elegant and sophisticated style. Not only does her Western fashion speak well, but her traditional fashion game is also on point. Today, Sara Tendulkar is a major inspiration for your hairstyle to pair with ethnic fashion. Here are some inspired hairstyles you can consider recreating for the wedding season, especially to complement your lehenga:

Sara Tendulkar’s Hairstyle Ideas For Your Ethnic Lehenga Look-

Half-Up And Half-Down With Braid Hairstyle-

Do you want a modern yet traditional style hairstyle? Then you have come to the right place. Today, Sara Tendulkar is here to serve inspiration in a unique half-up and half-down with braid hairstyle. Combine a half-up, half-down hairstyle with small braids intertwined. This adds texture and detail to your hair, perfect for a bohemian and romantic wedding vibe. You can add some decorative flowers tucked in the braid, and to add some drama to your look, leave side wavy strands, frame her face well, and end with setting hairspray.

Bun Hairstyle-

Are you looking for a typical hairstyle for a lehenga? Then try a Sara Tendulkar-inspired bun hairstyle. For a more polished and traditional look, opt for a low bun with a sleek middle part. This hairstyle works well to keep your hair off your face and neck while still looking chic and elegant. To add some typical quality, opt for a mogra gajra tied around the bun. End with a setting hairspray for a non-frizzy look.

These hairstyles can be customized to suit your style and the intricacies of your lehenga. They’re versatile enough to work for various wedding events, from mehendi to reception ceremonies, ensuring you look stunning throughout the celebrations.