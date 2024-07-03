Sara Tendulkar Reunites With Her Roommates In London, Shares Adorable Photo

Tej cricket God Sachin Tendulkar’s loving daughter Sara Tendulkar often makes it to the headlines. Though she does not belong to the film industry, her social media presence keeps her in top buzz, and she often gets snapped with other star kids like Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and others. The talented star kid enjoys a fandom of 6.7 million, and she treats her fans with insights into her personal and professional life. However, today, she introduces us to her roommates in London.

Sara Tendulkar Poses With Her Roommates In London

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared an adorable photo as she reunites with her roommates in London. In the photo, Sara looks adorable, sitting on the chair. Her casual look in a white zipper top paired with matching comfy trousers. Her open hairstyle with small stud earrings and necklace makes her look pretty. At the same time, the no-makeup look with pink lips adds an extra dose of charm. Her two friends also graced their look in major black outfits. Standing on both sides of Sara, her friends showered her with love. The real smile and joy look clear with their beautiful and big smiles. Sharing the adorable photo, Sara wrote, “Roommate Reunion.”

Talking about Sara Tendulkar’s career, the young talent does not want to become an actress. According to several reports where Sachin Tendulkar talked about his daughter’s plan for a Bollywood debut, she wants to follow her passion in Medicine as her mother did. Sara Tendulkar finished her primary schooling in Mumbai at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Later, she moved to London to pursue higher studies in Medicine and completed her Bachelor’s there. In May 2024, she also finished her Master’s Degree and received the certification. Her parents, Sachin and Anjali, expressed their proud feelings. With the new photo, Sara introduced her roommates while she was in London for studies.