Sargun Mehta And Ravi Dubey Get Quirky Grooving With Squad, Watch

One of the most loved couples in the town, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, never misses a chance to leave us awestruck with their chemistry and quirkiness. The duo are known for their amazing bond and true love that we all want in our lives. The couple often treat their fans with insights into their life, and today, the couple is having fun with their squad. Let’s take a look.

Sargun Mehta took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring herself with her husband, Ravi Dubey, and other actors and friends, including Harsh Rajput Srman Jain, Danny D Alagh, and Preet Rajput, among others.

The video begins with Sargun Mehta inviting her viewers, and soon she joins her squad behind, ready to groove in a row along with her husband, Ravi Dubey. Their quirkiness can be seen clearly through their dance style. The syncing steps and laughter on their faces show how much fun they had. Also, this dance video imprompt us to stand up and dance with them.

However, what caught our attention was Sargun Mehta’s gorgeousness in the pretty mini dress. The diva wore a yellow floral printed mini dress with a low neckline and backless pattern. Isn’t this video the cutest one on the internet today?

Did you enjoy Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s dance with their squad? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.