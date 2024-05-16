Selfie Queens: Anushka Sen And Avneet Kaur’s Quirky Moments On Camera

Anushka Sen and Avneet Kaur, the social media sensations, are not just about their regular updates. They are setting new benchmarks with their captivating selfie game. With their vibrant personalities, the young actresses shine through with each click, inspiring millions to express themselves boldly. Their selfie game often features a blend of charm, style, and quirkiness, which their fans love to emulate. In their latest selfies, Anushka and Avneet once again showed their quirkiness on camera. Let’s take a look at what’s new and get inspired.

Anushka Sen’s Unfiltered Selfie

The Baalveer actress, Anushka Sen, takes a cool selfie, perfectly capturing the evening vibes. In the silhouette light, Anushka flaunts her unfiltered glow, with shiny cheeks and glossy lips. The black transparent specs add a touch of simplicity to her look. With the tie-dye black tee and open hairstyle, she completes her summer chilling vibes. Flaunting her quirkiness in the photo, the actress looks absolutely gorgeous. In the text, she wrote, “Miss Chashmish.”

Avneet Kaur’s Mirror Selfie Game

On the other hand, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress found some time to capture her beauty in a traditional. In the monochromatic magic, Avneet effortlessly grabs our attention. The actress loved capturing herself dressed in a basic printed kurta, which she styled with mid-part open tresses styled in beautiful curls, adding a breathtaking touch. She exudes desi girl vibes with the bindi, matte lips, and shiny cheeks.