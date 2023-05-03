Sen Ki Selfies: Anushka Sen's car snaps are literally 'fire', check them out

Check out Anushka Sen's strong selfie game on social media

Anushka Sen is one of the most charming and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV industry. The diva started her career in the entertainment space as a child artiste and well, in all these years, she’s truly grown wonderfully in her career and how. In her entire career till now, Anushka Sen has been killing it with her swag and well, no wonder, innumerable young divas all over the country who are aspiring digital creators look upto her for inspiration. Her fan following and popularity truly knows no limits and well, that’s why, whenever she shares new and engaging photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, internet loves it in the true sense of the term.

Check out these latest gorgeous car selfies shared by Anushka Sen:

Whenever Anushka Sen shares new and engaging photos, videos and reel content on her social media handle, it is nothing less than a visual delight for her fans and admirers. Well, talking about photos ladies and gentlemen, once again, Anushka Sen is burning hearts with perfection as she grabs attention with her stunning social media game and well, we are truly in love with her latest car selfie snaps once again. Want to check it out? See below folks –

Work Front:

As far as work is concerned, Anushka Sen will next be seen in South Korean project titled Asia for which she’s already completed the first schedule in Korea. We wait for more updates. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com