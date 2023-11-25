Shanaya Kapoor Welcomes Her Favourite Who Makes Her Feel Happy, Check Out 

The newbie of Bollywood, Shanaya Kapoor, never misses a chance to rule over hearts with her stints. Though she is still to make it big in Bollywood, the diva is known for her fashion choices wherever she goes. The actress is also anan active social media user who loves to share anecdotes from her personal and professional life. Today, Shanaya reveals her favorite who makes her feel so happy. Let’s find out who it is.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Favourite Who Makes Her Feel Happy

On Friday, Shanaya took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of photos with her favorite one. Before you wonder too much, let us reveal that her favorite is nobody but her little pet dog. The actress welcomes her little bundle of joy and, in the caption, wrote, “U make me so happy m, welcome home!!”

Shanaya Kapoor is seen posing with her cute little pet in these photos. In one of the photos, the little pet poses with so many toys, and with the visuals, it seems, all of them belong to him. Shanaya Kapoor takes the little one on her lap and cuddles adorably. In the other photo, Shanaya poses with the little one in a selfie. From all the snaps, it’s clear that the little one is too cute and naughty.

Did you like Shanaya Kapoor’s favorite pet, who makes her happy? Drop your views in the comments.