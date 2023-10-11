Digital | Celebrities

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia

Short hairstyles have been in trend for quite a few years. Here are goals to style your short hair from the social media sensations Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, and Aditi Bhatia.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Oct,2023 03:00:00
Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860304

Who does not like fashion? Undoubtedly, every one of us likes, especially girls. And our hairstyle becomes one of the most important parts of our look. While short hairstyles have been in trend for quite a few years, and you don’t know how to get ready, here take inspiration from Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, and Aditi Bhatia to style short hair.

Anushka’s Ponytail Hairstyle

Balveer actress Anushka could escape the short hair trend. She keeps it simple and cool to style her short hair. The actress elevates her classy look in a black crop top and skirt with the high ponytail hairstyle, serving summer street style goals.

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860296

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860297

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860298

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860299

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860300

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860301

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860302

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860303

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860281

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860282

Avneet’s Messy Hairstyle

On the other hand, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress makes it different from others as she styles her short hair with open, messy curls. At the same time, the blue highlighters look funky. In this all-black casual style, the actress gives cheeky vibes.

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860283

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860284

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860285

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860286

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860287

Aditi’s Simple Hairstyle

On her day out in the nature beauty, Aditi uplifts her style in a tube top and denim with the open short hairstyle. The messy look with the contemporary fashion suits her well, and we love her comfortable look.

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860292

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860293

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860294

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860295

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860288

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860289

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860290

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860291

Whose hairstyle did you like, Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, or Aditi Bhatia? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

