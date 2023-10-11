Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia

Who does not like fashion? Undoubtedly, every one of us likes, especially girls. And our hairstyle becomes one of the most important parts of our look. While short hairstyles have been in trend for quite a few years, and you don’t know how to get ready, here take inspiration from Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, and Aditi Bhatia to style short hair.

Anushka’s Ponytail Hairstyle

Balveer actress Anushka could escape the short hair trend. She keeps it simple and cool to style her short hair. The actress elevates her classy look in a black crop top and skirt with the high ponytail hairstyle, serving summer street style goals.

Avneet’s Messy Hairstyle

On the other hand, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress makes it different from others as she styles her short hair with open, messy curls. At the same time, the blue highlighters look funky. In this all-black casual style, the actress gives cheeky vibes.

Aditi’s Simple Hairstyle

On her day out in the nature beauty, Aditi uplifts her style in a tube top and denim with the open short hairstyle. The messy look with the contemporary fashion suits her well, and we love her comfortable look.

Whose hairstyle did you like, Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, or Aditi Bhatia? Let us know in the comments box below.