Sneak Peek Into Anushka Sen's Next Vacation Destination For 21st Birthday

Anushka Sen is off to another vacation after enjoying time in amazing places like London, South Korea, Paris, etc. She dropped the pictures from the flight and asked her fans to guess her next vacation destination.

Anushka Sen’s Next Vacation Place

The diva shared the pictures from the flight. She wore a casual co-ord set and looked super cool. Her white top paired with sleeves, jacket, and trousers looked captivating. She styled it with an open hairstyle, minimal makeup, and black glasses. A pair of white sneakers added to her aesthetic look. The actress never fails to impress with her gorgeous look.

This time the actress is off to vacation to Dubai to celebrate her 21st Birthday. Anushka Sen’s Birthday is not so far; it’s on the 4th of August. She posed with the flight attendant and her parents. Her flight diaries are all cool and fun. She spent her time on the flight with food, music, and fun with her parents and staff.

Anushka Sen’s 21st Birthday is going to be fun and exciting. And we can’t wait to see her birthday pictures. However, you don’t have to wait much but just a day. The actress treats her fans with her regular updates, which keeps her fans engaged with her.

