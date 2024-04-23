“Summer Makeup” Anushka Sen in Soft makeup or Jasmin Bhasin in bold makeup, which Looks Better; See Pics

Soft and aggressive makeup trends are popular these days. Makeup’s power resides in its ability to enhance natural beauty while keeping a simple, fresh-faced look. It evens skin tone and delicately defines features, resulting in a bright, effortless glow that blends seamlessly into your skin. We’ve noticed that Jasmin Bhasin applied bold makeup, and Anushka opted for soft makeup. Let’s find out who has a sultry makeup look.

Jasmin Bhasin and Anushka Sen’s Makeup Appearance-

Jasmin Bhasin in Bold Makeup

The beautiful diva opted for a stunning grey strappy body-fitted outfit. The actress opted for nude-shaded eyelids; volumizing mascara defines and amplifies her lashes, creating a mesmerizing gaze. Her brows are groomed and defined, with a strong arch that frames her eyes and adds structure to her face. Her brown kajal kohl, shimmery cheeks, nose tips, and peach glossy lips create oh-so-breathtaking visuals.

Anushka Sen in Soft Makeup

The beautiful actress flaunts a casual appearance in a pink top-style top paired with light blue bell-bottom jeans. The actress opted for a flawless with a light to medium-coverage foundation that evens out her skin tone while allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Her cheeks are delicately flushed with a soft pink applied to the apples of her cheeks, adding a pop of color and a healthy glow to her complexion. Her lips are adorned with smiley pink lipstick, enhancing her natural color while providing hydration and shine.

Anushka Sen’s soft makeup highlights her natural beauty with subtle enhancements, while Jasmin Bhasin’s bold makeup makes a statement with dramatic colors and striking features. Comparing both looks reflects each celebrity’s style and personality, showcasing their versatility and creativity in the makeup and beauty world.

