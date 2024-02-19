Sunday Vibes: Anushka Sen Goes Quirky In Denim Shorts & Crop Top

Anushka Sen needs no introduction. The young actress and social media influencer is known for her fashion choices. She blends elegance with contemporary styles, creating something new. From rocking a casual look to stealing attention on the red carpet, her style is about confidence and grace. She loves experimenting with vibrant colours and statement accessories, and her wardrobe collection is a perfect balance of sophistication and coolness. With her sense of style, she has become an icon for the younger generation. Living up to the expectations of her fans, Anushka shows how to rock Sunday vibes in denim shorts and crop tops.

Anushka Sen’s Sunday Look

Though it is a Sunday, the actor’s life has no meaning. And so Anushka Sen is working today. However, as Sunday is Funday, the actress makes it worth it with her cool fashion. She embraces her cool vibes in a black printed crop top with the tag ‘Savage’ paired with blue denim shorts. This cool and comfy combo is undeniably the best, and as Anushka says in her caption, “Set pe aafat machate hai,” this cool look is creating havoc on the internet today.

As Anushka top says ‘Savage’, the actress justifies that with her chunky red shoes and sunglasses. With minimal makeup and open hair, she looks like the boss. She flaunts her quirky shades in camera, sometimes showcasing her beautiful smile, style, confidence and aadaye.

