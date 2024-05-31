Sunkissed Pictures- Sight-seeing: A Peek Into Anushka Sen’s Fun-filled Thailand Vacation

The popular Indian actress and young social media influencer Anushka Sen is an avid traveler. Whether witnessing scenic landscapes or embarking on an adventurous trek, the actress loves to experience the thrill of trying new things. Yet again, she jetted to another vacation, and this time, her destination was Thailand. However, the new photos from her vacation are a sneak peek into her fun-filled day in Bangkok.

Anushka Sen’s Fun-filled Day In Bangkok

The young actress shared a series of photos to treat her fans to insights into her day in Bangkok. She started her day by visiting a breathtaking historic structure in the city: The Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. She called her travel experience a ‘cultural moment.’ The huge place and temple were built artistically, pleasing the eyes of onlookers. The massive architecture and fine sculpture were a perfect treat for the actress, and she couldn’t resist taking pictures.

Embracing the sunkissed moments of her exploration in the city, Anushka clicked some super gorgeous photos showcasing her charm in sunlight. The diva wore a beautiful baby pink midi dress embellished with gorgeous pink flowers for her day out in sunny weather. The diva opted for black sunglasses to complement her simple look and left her hair open. With a black sling bag, she completed her look. Throughout the photos and videos, the actress enjoyed her vacation.