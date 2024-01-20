Super Hot: Palak Tiwari turns all devil in latest photoshoot

South Korean snack company Orion India has unveiled Bollywood actress Palak Tiwari as the brand ambassador for their salty snack line, Turtle Chips, in India. Tiwari plays a central role in the latest commercial, highlighting the Spicy Devil Flavor of Turtle Chips.

In the press release, the company emphasized Tiwari’s dynamic and playful personality, seamlessly resonating with the crunch and robust flavor of Turtle Chips. Her engaging presence makes her an excellent choice to embody the brand, conveying the thrill associated with their products.

The Spicy Devil flavor, recognized for its popularity in the Indian market, promises a burst of tempting flavors that leave taste buds yearning for more. In the commercial, crafted by Orion India’s Marketing Team, Tiwari is creatively portrayed transforming into a devil after relishing the Spicy Devil flavor, vividly portraying the irresistible and intense taste experience that sets this variant apart. Palak Tiwari’s affiliation with Turtle Chips is poised to elevate the brand’s visibility and connect with consumers seeking a daring and flavorful snacking encounter.

Palak Tiwari is soaring allnew heights, it seems. We can’t wait to watch more of her endeavours.