Take Cues To Rock Baggy Shirt With Messy Bun From Anushka Sen

When it comes to fashion, Anushka Sen is a name that often pops up at the top. And why not? With her exquisite sense of styling, she makes even the simple look into something wow, which makes her different from the rest. She has the knack to blend comfort with style and create wonders, just like her casual goals in a baggy shirt today.

Embracing the comfy vibes of the baggy shirt, Anushka styles her look with charcoal shade bootcut pants. The sky blue hue of the shirt exudes sophistication, and we love how the Balveer actress keeps a few buttons open to give a cool look, and the folded sleeves look carefree. We never imagined that a baggy shirt could look so good. This makes it clear that Anushka is the rising style icon in the entertainment business.

To add extra charm, Anushka ties her hair in a messy bun that suits her look effortlessly. However, the leopard-printed sunglasses rock her overall appearance to be true. At the same time, her choice of yellow short heels gives her sophistication. Posing with the backdrop of a campus, the actress beautifully embraces her style in a low file. The sunkissed silhouette moments create magic.

