Recently, Kylie Jenner took to her instagram handle and gave her fans a key look at her curvy body with a set of sexy snaps. In the pictures, the entrepreneur showed-off a considerable amount of skin while working on a photoshoot.

Kylie Jenner’s photo showcased some underboob with a uniquely shaped sheer pink top as she posed for the shots. Her top also exposed a considerable amount of her toned cleavage.

The 25-year-old also added an element of darkness to her look with a maxi skirt that covered up her curvy hips and thighs and touched the floor. She even opted for a black wig, whose locks fell onto her shoulders and back.

Besides this, not long ago Kylie also shared a set of behind-the-scenes shots from a photoshoot with CR Fashion Book, that showed her several wigs that could have potentially been used during the photoshoot.

Nevertheless, Jenner in an interview with CR Fashion Book, expressed that she wanted her daughter Stormi, to wear her old clothing. She stated: ‘I save everything for my daughter — I have the most amazing pieces, and I cannot wait to share my entire archive with her when she is older. I’m so excited to see how she is going to wear and style them!’

