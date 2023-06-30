ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jun,2023 00:05:57
“The outfit makes her look like 30,” Anushka Sen gets trolled for her fashion choices

Popular actress Anushka Sen has found herself on the receiving end of trolling due to her fashion choices. A video of the Baal Veer star posing for the paparazzi in a fashionable black and white bodycon midi dress has garnered attention. Anushka looked stunning with her sleek pulled back ponytail, minimal makeup, and complementing the outfit with block strappy white heels and a stylish white handbag. However, it appears that not everyone shares the same opinion as netizens expressed their dissatisfaction with her fashion choices.

While Anushka’s stylish ensemble received admiration from some, it also attracted criticism from certain sections of social media users. Trolls took to commenting on her outfit, suggesting that it made her look older than her actual age of 20. Despite the diva’s confident and fashionable appearance, netizens expressed their discontent, highlighting a difference in taste and opinions.

Such instances highlight the fact that celebrities often face scrutiny and criticism for their fashion choices, with online platforms providing an outlet for individuals to voice their opinions. It is important to remember that fashion is subjective, and personal style can vary widely. While some may appreciate and admire Anushka’s fashion sense, others may have differing views, emphasizing the diversity of preferences in the realm of fashion.

As Anushka Sen continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry, it is expected that she will encounter both positive and negative feedback on various aspects of her public persona, including her fashion choices. Ultimately, individual expression and personal style should be celebrated, allowing celebrities to confidently embrace their unique fashion sense without fear of excessive criticism or unnecessary trolling.

