This is what Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane does all day

Prajakta Koli took to her Instagram handle to share insights from what she does in a day, check out

Prajakta Koli is an Indian YouTuber, actress, and comedian. She is an inspiration to many young people and has played a significant role in promoting the use of social media for positive change. However, as of now the actress showcased to the world what she does in a day, all the time! And it turns out that, she is a nerdy hard-working woman, who is always on her laptop. Check below-

Prajakta Koli shares pictures from home

The actress keeps it active on her social media handle. The actress owns a huge fan following on her social media handle. She has 7.7 million followers on Instagram. She keeps her fans enticed with her regular posts on social media.

As of now she shared a candid moment from her home. We can see her busy on her laptop. The actress wore a stylish black oversized top. She completed the look with her sleek ponytail and no makeup. We can also see her breakfast plate on the table that has mangoes and biscuits.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “All day”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Prajakta Koli made it to fame with her work as YouTuber. Her content is widely loved amongst the netizens. With time, the YouTuber also made it to Bollywood. Her work in Khayali Pulao got immense recognition from fans all around. The actress however, became popular with her work in the series Mismatched. She was last seen in the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor and others.