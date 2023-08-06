Times Aditi Bhatia Flaunts Ethnicity In Sizzling Saree Look

Aditi Bhatia, the stunning social media influencer and TV actress, has impressed viewers with her sartorial fashion choices, which are all about glamour and class. Whether ethnic or western, she loves every style. However, she has a different fondness for ethnic drape saree. The diva has a couple of times embraced her desi looks in a saree.

Aditi Bhatia Saree Look

1) Aditi wore a green shimmery plan saree paired with a plunging satin blue blouse in this picture. She added a glamour touch with her diamond jhumkas. Her open hairstyle, glowing look, and glossy lips rounded off her charisma in the picturesque figure. You can steal this style from the diva to be prom ready.

2) Here, the actress looks elegant in a purple embellished saree with a matching blouse. Her sparkling neckline and earrings accessorized her glam look. She kept it simple with her makeup. Her high ponytail and minimal rosh makeup uplifted her appearance.

3) Aditi Bhatia looks diva in a sky blue saree paired with a contrasting white blouse. A beautiful diamond necklace accessorized her appearance. She left her hair open to slay with her minimal style. A white clutch and blue heels uplifted her appearance. The diva undoubtedly made hearts flutter with her glamourous avatar.

Which saree look of Aditi Bhatia did you like? Please drop your views in the comments and follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates.