TV News: Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s Filmy Vacation Moment, Aditi Bhatia’s Guru Purnima Puja To Palak Purswani’s Bold Photoshoot

A great day indeed! There have been several developments in the television world, from vacation fun to late Guru Purnima celebrations. Check out the latest updates about your favorite stars, from Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya and Aditi Bhatia to Palak Purswani.

1) Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s Filmy Vacation Moment

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors shared an adorable video from their vacation in Switzerland on their Instagram handle. In the backdrop of greenery, the duo recreated the filmy moments, hugging each other and dancing to the iconic song Ho Gaya Hai Tujko To Pyar Sajna. Their adorable chemistry is a treat to the eyes. Sharing the video, the actors wrote, “Haan Haan! Ho Gaya! Jab tak hum dance kar rahe, Aap waadu ghoom lo!”

2) Krystal D’Souza Enjoying Pool Time With Girl Gang

It seems that actress Krystal is in a vacation mood. The actress took time off to spend some quality time with her girl gang. She had a great time jumping in hot water in a Jacuzzi in Lonavala. The actress is taking full advantage of the Monsoon, spending time with her close ones. Her best friend Rithvikk Dhanjani also joined the vacation.

3) Tina Dutta Turns Mermaid On Maldives Vacation

Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina is enjoying her vacation in the Maldives. Her vacation photos are creating buzz all over the internet. However, in the new photos, the diva turns mermaid wearing a strapless up-and-down mini dress. Posing with the backdrop of a beautiful beach, blue skies, and green trees, the actress showcases her style with a red hat, red lips, a choker, and glasses.

4) Aditi Bhatia Shares Late Guru Purnima Puja Insights

On her Instagram story, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Aditi shared a photo of herself posing with her Guruji as she celebrated Guru Purnima a little late. In the image, she looks pretty in a blue printed saree, twined with her teacher, Rajendra Chaturvedi. She wrote, “Gurupurnima Pooja with Guruji.”

5) Palak Purswani’s Bold Photoshoot

Bigg Boss OTT S2 fame Palak broke all the stereotypes, showcasing her never-seen-before side in a bold photoshoot for Instagram. She opts for a black bralette with a matching bottom teamed with baggy cargo denim jeans in the images. With her open hairstyle and minimal makeup, she looks wow. However, her curvy midriff and candid smile caught our attention, making us fall for her beauty.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Actress Sumbul Touqeer Teases New Collaboration With Mishkat Varma

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma’s show Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is set to witness a major twist with a three-year leap, after which the protagonists’ lives will change drastically, and a new character will enter the show. However, Sumbul shared a glimpse of an editing screen featuring Sumbul and Mishkat on a sofa, which hints that these visuals are from their other collaboration, whether for an interview or a fun segment. The actress shared the photo and wrote, “Work in progress.” Well, only time will tell what’s stored in there for us.