Digital | Celebrities

[Unseen Photos] Avneet Kaur, Aashika Bhatia, And Anushka Sen's Curvaceous Figure In Black Outfits

Avneet Kaur, Aashika Bhatia, and Anushka Sen are top social media sensations. In the recent photos, the beauties show their curvaceous midriff in black outfits. Check unseen photos.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Oct,2023 06:00:38
[Unseen Photos] Avneet Kaur, Aashika Bhatia, And Anushka Sen's Curvaceous Figure In Black Outfits 857785

The social media sensations Avneet Kaur, Aashika Bhatia, and Anushka Sen never miss a chance to impress with their exquisite fashion sense. They are the source of inspiration for many. These beauties follow a diet and exercise regime to keep them in shape and slay in any avatar. Here, check out how they flaunt curvaceous midriff in black outfits.

Avneet Kaur In Body Suit

Mind-blowing! Avneet Kaur looks too hot to handle in these sunkissed pictures. The perfect body-hugging bodysuit defines her curvaceous figure. The black hat and black handbag complete her look. Her stunning look is inspiring.

[Unseen Photos] Avneet Kaur, Aashika Bhatia, And Anushka Sen's Curvaceous Figure In Black Outfits 857780

[Unseen Photos] Avneet Kaur, Aashika Bhatia, And Anushka Sen's Curvaceous Figure In Black Outfits 857781

Aashika Bhatia In Crop Top And Jeans

The stunning Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant, Aashika Bhatia, shows her sassy look, flaunting a curvaceous figure in the mirror photo as she dons a white crop top and black jeans. Her messy hairstyle gives a sense of sensuality. She shows her sass effortlessly.

[Unseen Photos] Avneet Kaur, Aashika Bhatia, And Anushka Sen's Curvaceous Figure In Black Outfits 857782

Anushka Sen In Bralette And Shorts

The gorgeous Balveer girl, Anushka Sen, shows her fitness freak side, flaunting her curvaceous figure in a black sports bralette paired with black shorts. The grey zipper completes her look. In the mirror selfie, Anushka looks stunning, and we can’t get enough of her amazing toned body.

[Unseen Photos] Avneet Kaur, Aashika Bhatia, And Anushka Sen's Curvaceous Figure In Black Outfits 857784

Who made you mesmerized with their curvaceous figure? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

[Photos] Avneet Kaur kick starts her birthday trip, takes luxe Emirates first class 857684
[Photos] Avneet Kaur kick starts her birthday trip, takes luxe Emirates first class
A look at latest blouse designs from Avneet Kaur, Riva Arora and Aditi Bhatia’s closets 857501
A look at latest blouse designs from Avneet Kaur, Riva Arora and Aditi Bhatia’s closets
Anushka Sen And Riva Arora Make Sunday Special In Denim Jeans And Top, Take A Look 857388
Anushka Sen And Riva Arora Make Sunday Special In Denim Jeans And Top, Take A Look
Avneet Kaur Gets Shock After Fan's Mother Slaps Him During Instagram Live, See Viral Video 857301
Avneet Kaur Gets Shock After Fan’s Mother Slaps Him During Instagram Live, See Viral Video
Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, And Riva Arora Share The Code To Be Desi Girl In Saree 857205
Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, And Riva Arora Share The Code To Be Desi Girl In Saree
Quirky Naris! Avneet Kaur, Arishfa Khan & Aditi Bhatia's blouse neck designs are must-haves 857165
Quirky Naris! Avneet Kaur, Arishfa Khan & Aditi Bhatia’s blouse neck designs are must-haves

Latest Stories

Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857868
Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design
Sonam Kapoor Aces Style At Valentino Paris Fashion Week In Off-shoulder Cardigan, Skirt And Boots, See Photos 857795
Sonam Kapoor Aces Style At Valentino Paris Fashion Week In Off-shoulder Cardigan, Skirt And Boots, See Photos
Tropical Fashion Goal: Tara Sutaria In Deep Neck White Kaftan Dress And Floral Bun [Photos] 857792
Tropical Fashion Goal: Tara Sutaria In Deep Neck White Kaftan Dress And Floral Bun [Photos]
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shows Her Sass In Black-White Striped Top And Skirt With Specs [Photos] 857789
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shows Her Sass In Black-White Striped Top And Skirt With Specs [Photos]
Gold Necklace Designs: Craft your jewellery like Shanaya Kapoor and Raashi Khanna 857808
Gold Necklace Designs: Craft your jewellery like Shanaya Kapoor and Raashi Khanna
Go cheeky like Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan in one piece dresses [Photos] 857978
Go cheeky like Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan in one piece dresses [Photos]
Read Latest News