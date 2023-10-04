[Unseen Photos] Avneet Kaur, Aashika Bhatia, And Anushka Sen's Curvaceous Figure In Black Outfits

The social media sensations Avneet Kaur, Aashika Bhatia, and Anushka Sen never miss a chance to impress with their exquisite fashion sense. They are the source of inspiration for many. These beauties follow a diet and exercise regime to keep them in shape and slay in any avatar. Here, check out how they flaunt curvaceous midriff in black outfits.

Avneet Kaur In Body Suit

Mind-blowing! Avneet Kaur looks too hot to handle in these sunkissed pictures. The perfect body-hugging bodysuit defines her curvaceous figure. The black hat and black handbag complete her look. Her stunning look is inspiring.

Aashika Bhatia In Crop Top And Jeans

The stunning Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant, Aashika Bhatia, shows her sassy look, flaunting a curvaceous figure in the mirror photo as she dons a white crop top and black jeans. Her messy hairstyle gives a sense of sensuality. She shows her sass effortlessly.

Anushka Sen In Bralette And Shorts

The gorgeous Balveer girl, Anushka Sen, shows her fitness freak side, flaunting her curvaceous figure in a black sports bralette paired with black shorts. The grey zipper completes her look. In the mirror selfie, Anushka looks stunning, and we can’t get enough of her amazing toned body.

Who made you mesmerized with their curvaceous figure? Let us know in the comments box below.