[Unseen Photos] YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani meets Shah Rukh Khan at exclusive ‘Raees exhibitor party’

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani recently shared some unseen photos from a memorable encounter with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the ‘baadshah’ of Bollywood. The encounter took place at an exclusive ‘Raees exhibitor party’ back in February 2017.

In a heartwarming post accompanying the photos, Ashish Chanchlani reminisced about the day he met the iconic actor. He described feeling starstruck and being at a loss for words in the presence of SRK. However, what followed was a touching and humorous interaction that Ashish still cherishes.

According to Ashish’s account, Shah Rukh Khan playfully held his belly and offered some friendly advice. He encouraged Ashish to work on his fitness, urging him to shed some weight and hit the gym. Rather than resorting to fat-shaming, SRK’s words were lighthearted and motivational. He emphasized the importance of making positive changes in life, leaving a lasting impact on Ashish.

Ashish Chanchlani expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, not just as a superstar but as someone who makes people feel special with his kindness and words of encouragement. He concluded the post by expressing his hope to take SRK’s advice seriously someday.

This heartwarming encounter serves as a testament to Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma and his ability to connect with fans in a meaningful way, leaving a positive and lasting impression.