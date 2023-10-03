Digital | Celebrities

Ashish Chanchlani recently shared some unseen photos from a memorable encounter with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the 'baadshah' of Bollywood.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Oct,2023 00:05:12
  • Story Outline:
  • Ashish Chanchlani met Shah Rukh Khan at an exclusive party in 2017.
  • SRK gave Ashish humorous yet motivating advice about fitness, without fat-shaming.
  • The encounter left a lasting impression on Ashish, highlighting SRK’s kindness and inspiration.

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani recently shared some unseen photos from a memorable encounter with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the ‘baadshah’ of Bollywood. The encounter took place at an exclusive ‘Raees exhibitor party’ back in February 2017.

In a heartwarming post accompanying the photos, Ashish Chanchlani reminisced about the day he met the iconic actor. He described feeling starstruck and being at a loss for words in the presence of SRK. However, what followed was a touching and humorous interaction that Ashish still cherishes.

[Unseen Photos] YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani meets Shah Rukh Khan at exclusive ‘Raees exhibitor party’ 857548

[Unseen Photos] YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani meets Shah Rukh Khan at exclusive ‘Raees exhibitor party’ 857549

According to Ashish’s account, Shah Rukh Khan playfully held his belly and offered some friendly advice. He encouraged Ashish to work on his fitness, urging him to shed some weight and hit the gym. Rather than resorting to fat-shaming, SRK’s words were lighthearted and motivational. He emphasized the importance of making positive changes in life, leaving a lasting impact on Ashish.

Ashish Chanchlani expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, not just as a superstar but as someone who makes people feel special with his kindness and words of encouragement. He concluded the post by expressing his hope to take SRK’s advice seriously someday.

This heartwarming encounter serves as a testament to Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma and his ability to connect with fans in a meaningful way, leaving a positive and lasting impression.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

