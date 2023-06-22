ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Watch: Anushka Sen gets candid and all smiles as she poses for paparazzies in Mumbai

Anushka effortlessly turned heads as she paired the gown with a chic sling side bag, adding a touch of contemporary flair to her ensemble. Scroll below to check on the video as she poses for the camera

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jun,2023 01:05:13
Watch: Anushka Sen gets candid and all smiles as she poses for paparazzies in Mumbai

Anushka Sen, the young and talented actress, recently caught the attention of the paparazzi as she graced the streets of Mumbai with her radiant presence. Sporting a front slit beige long gown, she exuded elegance and grace. With her effortless style, Anushka effortlessly turned heads as she paired the gown with a chic sling side bag, adding a touch of contemporary flair to her ensemble.

Keeping her makeup minimal, she allowed her natural beauty to shine through, while her sleek mid-parted hairbun added a touch of sophistication to her overall look. With a smile that could light up the city, Anushka Sen showed us all how to embrace the camera with confidence and poise.

And we are definitely getting goals from the diva, in and out!

Viral Bhayani shares the video on social media

Sharing the adorable video the television actress, Anushka wrote, “Adorable hai uski hassi!!☺️
Rising young star Anushka Sen was snapped by our team today! With a summer perfect dress on she looks absolutely gorgeous”

Here take a look at the video-

Reactions

One wrote, “Ye ldki respect krne layak h yr
Apne ma baap ki akeli ldki ghr k khrch bhi khud chlaati h nicee”

Another wrote, “Queen Anushka you are looking so beautiful and very very gorgeous and you are the most breathtakingly majestic looking Diva in this whole universe”

A third user wrote, “I have watched this like i don’t remember how many times”

Watch: Anushka Sen gets candid and all smiles as she poses for paparazzies in Mumbai 818283

Watch: Anushka Sen gets candid and all smiles as she poses for paparazzies in Mumbai 818284

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Anushka Sen’s latest photodump is too good to be ignored
Anushka Sen’s latest photodump is too good to be ignored
Anushka Sen is the ultimate ‘workout queen’, here’s why
Anushka Sen is the ultimate ‘workout queen’, here’s why
Anushka Sen’s casual style is all about baggy and comfy ensembles, see pics
Anushka Sen’s casual style is all about baggy and comfy ensembles, see pics
Anushka Sen starts her day with fruit bowl, know the benefits
Anushka Sen starts her day with fruit bowl, know the benefits
Goals! Anushka Sen shares childhood photodump with father, pens emotional wish for Father’s Day
Goals! Anushka Sen shares childhood photodump with father, pens emotional wish for Father’s Day
Anushka Sen takes the summer funk on notch in plunging neck floral bralette and biker shorts
Anushka Sen takes the summer funk on notch in plunging neck floral bralette and biker shorts
Latest Stories
AI rendition of ‘Gerua’ song in Atif Aslam’s voice wins internet, watch
AI rendition of ‘Gerua’ song in Atif Aslam’s voice wins internet, watch
Tara Sutaria Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Her Night Look
Tara Sutaria Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Her Night Look
Hansika Motwani gets a box full of mangoes as gift from Nita Ambani, check out
Hansika Motwani gets a box full of mangoes as gift from Nita Ambani, check out
Pranali Rathod Sizzles In Tangerine Mini Dress, Karishma Sawant Feels The Heat
Pranali Rathod Sizzles In Tangerine Mini Dress, Karishma Sawant Feels The Heat
World’s first News OTT extends its content offerings with News9 Plus Lounge, redefining lifestyle programming.
World’s first News OTT extends its content offerings with News9 Plus Lounge, redefining lifestyle programming.
After Mumbai, Lailaa Manju screened in New Delhi’s Indian Habitat Centre as part of Kriti Film Club’s Pan-Indian content screening
After Mumbai, Lailaa Manju screened in New Delhi’s Indian Habitat Centre as part of Kriti Film Club’s Pan-Indian content screening
Read Latest News