Watch: When Jannat Zubair Rahmani made everyone go LOL, check out

Jannat Zubair Rahmani has always been at her entertaining best when it comes to fun and amazing photos and videos on social media. Well, let's check out this fun and hilarious video with Bharti Singh that will make you go ROFL

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
22 May,2023 10:55:08
Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most adorable and admired personalities that we have in the Hindi film industry. For the unversed, it’s been many years now that Jannat Zubair has been doing good commendable work in the world of glitz and glamour and we love it. When it comes to content creation and short-format video content, we love everything that we get to see from her end. The diva started her career at a very young and tender age and well, all that has certainly worked in her favour and how. From starting her work as a digital icon and sensation to eventually becoming an actress, Jannat Zubair Rahmani has certainly come a long way forward. As far as work is concerned, it was quite an experience to see her in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and not just that, we also saw her in the movie ‘Kulche Chole’.

Check out this major throwback video of Jannat Zubair Rahmani with Bharti Singh:

The best thing about Jannat Zubair Rahmani has to be the fact that come what may, the entertainment and fun quotient has always been on top for real. While more often than not, we see her win hearts with her Instagram content featuring her lifestyle game and brother Ayaan, this time, we have a special throwback delight for you all. In this old throwback video, we see Jannat Zubair Rahmani have a blast in Khatra Khatra Khatra with the likes of Bharti Singh and her husband aka Haarsh and well, we truly love what we see. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and hilarious, ain’t it? Super fun for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

