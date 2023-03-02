Famous Indian television actress Anushka Sen is well-known for appearing in numerous T.V. programmes. She is a superb actor and a fitness fanatic who maintains her physical fitness. This post will review the countless practices Anushka Sen uses to maintain her physical and mental well-being.

Yoga

To keep up her fitness, Anushka Sen does yoga frequently. She firmly believes that yoga enhances her general well-being and helps her maintain her composure.

Cardio

Cardio workouts like jogging, cycling, and swimming are excellent for keeping your heart healthy. To keep her strength and endurance up, Anushka Sen routinely performs cardio activities.

Weight Lifting

Anushka Sen’s fitness regimen cannot be complete without weight training. She is particularly concerned about weight training to increase her power and maintain her toned appearance.

Dancing

Another fantastic way to maintain your health and fitness is to dance. Dancer Anushka Sen uses a variety of dance styles to stay active and increase her flexibility.

Good Nutrition

Various fruits, vegetables, proteins, and healthy fats are part of Anushka Sen’s nutritious and well-balanced diet. She prioritizes eating good, nutrient-dense foods and avoids processed foods, sweets, and fried foods.

Hydration

To maintain excellent health, one must consume adequate water. Anushka Sen recommends drinking water and other liquids like coconut water and fresh juices.

Sleep

For maintaining excellent health, getting enough sleep is crucial. So Anushka Sen ensures she needs at least 7-8 hours of sleep each night to assist her body’s repair and regeneration.

Health Mental

In Anushka Sen’s opinion, mental health’s importance is equal to physical fitness. Therefore, she often practices mindfulness and meditation to maintain her composure and efficiently regulate her stress levels.

Anushka Sen is a fitness fanatic who favours a holistic strategy for health and wellness. She keeps up her active and healthy lifestyle by doing yoga, cardio, weightlifting, dancing, eating a nutritious diet, drinking plenty of water, getting enough sleep, and putting a lot of emphasis on her mental health.

Source: health yogi, zoom entertainment