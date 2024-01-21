Weekend Chill: Anushka Sen Gets Obsessed With Selfies, See Here

The stunning Anushka Sen is a well-known name in the Indian entertainment world. She made her debut in acting as a child artist, and with her consistent performance, she has become one of the most loved actresses on screen. And also, her social media presence keeps her buzzing. However, today, the young actress treats her fans with a sneak peek into her weekend chill with super fun selfies.

Anushka Sen’s super fun selfies.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the gorgeous Anushka drops some super chilling selfies from her weekend vibes. In the images, she can be seen flaunting her picturesque figure, casually wearing a black tube top paired with printed cargo pants. She flaunts her minimalistic glam in the mirror selfies and her jaw-dropping back.

While in the other photos, Anushka shows her candid self in the selfies, which looks like she took early in the morning when she woke up. However, the sunkissed glow on her face looks so wow. But it seems her afternoon was cool in the casual style when she wore a white full-sleeved t-shirt paired with blue denim. And she completed her glam with popping pink footwear, an open hairstyle and a huge shoulder bag. With all these pictures, it’s clear that Anushka had a fun-filled and chilling weekend.

How was your weekend? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.