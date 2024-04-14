Weekend Vibes: Anushka Sen Gets Candid Flaunting Her Pink Glow

Anushka Sen, the gorgeous, talented, and versatile actress in the town, is known for her active presence on the social media platform Instagram. The actress shares insights from her personal and professional life. However, today, the actress unveils how she is enjoying her weekend vibes. Usually, Anushka loves to spend the weekend relaxing and enjoying fun activities. Whether going out with friends or having a shoot, she knows how to make every moment special. So, let’s find out what she is doing today.

Taking to her Instagram, Anushka shared a couple of selfies unveiling her mood today. In the images, the Balveer actress can be seen wearing a grey outfit. She left her hair open, styled in beautiful curls, giving it a bouncy feel. However, she caught our attention with her pink glow.

Anushka opted for pink winged eyeliner and eyeshadow, creating a sparkling appearance. At the same time, the rosy oj k cheeks and pink lips complemented her appearance. The actress took pictures inside the car, and it seems she is headed for something special. However, her quirkiness left us spellbound; from flaunting her pout to her edgy jawline, her car selfies are a treat to the eyes. Thanks to Anushka, who treats her fans with her social media dump

Did you like Anushka Sen’s weekend vibes? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments box below.