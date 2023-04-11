Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most admired and cutest personalities that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Jannat Zubair Rahmani has been doing a good work when it comes to content creation and short-format video content and well, we love all of it. The diva started her career at a very young and tender age and well, all that has certainly worked in her favour and how. From starting her work as a digital icon and sensation to eventually becoming an actress, Jannat Zubair Rahmani has truly come a long way forward. As far as work is concerned, it was quite an experience to see her in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and not just that, we also saw her in the movie ‘Kulche Chole’.

Check out this major throwback video of Jannat Zubair Rahmani with her brother:

While Jannat Zubair Rahmani might be a humongous star in today’s time, as an individual, she’s extremely connected to her family. Her dearest person has to be her brother aka Ayaan Zubair with whom, she’s made a lot of interesting memories. Well today, we give you all a special throwback from their end. In this video, both Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Ayaan Zubair are seen enjoying kayaking and we love it. For the unversed, ‘Kayaking’ is a form of water sports which involves your body to be extremely balanced while using the blades of the kayak for boating and direction guidance. See the full video below –

Well, isn’t the video super cute and adorable ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com