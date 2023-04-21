ADVERTISEMENT
Who Is Aditi Bhatia's Sweetest Interruption? Check Out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Aditi Bhatia is a gorgeous beauty in the Indian Television industry. Being in the industry over the years, she has learned fashion and styling. Her unique lifestyle and travel diaries are significant attractions for the readers. In real life, Aditi Bhatia is very free-spirited and loves to spend her time in the right way. However, today the actress got interrupted by this sweetest one. Read more to find out about Aditi Bhatia’s sweetest interruption.

In the latest photo dump, Aditi Bhatia donned a casual knitted one-shoulder crop top paired with a bodycon skirt. The rosy makeup, gold hoop earrings, and open hairstyle rounded her look. She looked into the camera, making fans mesmerized. You might be how she got interrupted, but it is the beautiful hairy dog she is kissing in the following picture. The actress captioned her, “sweetest interruption 🐶🤎.”

Aditi Bhatia Career

The gorgeous Aditi Bhatia started her acting career in childhood. The diva has appeared in films like Vivah, Chance Pe Dance, Sargoshiyan, and others. In comparison, her role as Rohi Bhala in the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein gained massive popularity. After that, she appeared in the comedy show Khatra Khatra Khatra. She is not working on any show, but her regular Instagram dump keeps her buzzing online. Aditi Bhatia loves travelling, and her Instagram feed is a buffet of her travel diaries in different countries and places.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

