ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Who Is Rasha Thadani? And What Keeps Her In Buzz?

Rasha Thadani has been in the headlines for a long time now. Here check out every detail about the girl and what keeps her in buzz regularly.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Jul,2023 13:30:38
Who Is Rasha Thadani? And What Keeps Her In Buzz? 834415

Rasha Thadani, you might have often heard this name in the news headlines. And every time, you might wonder who it is. And why does she is always in the news? What makes her so special? Well, we are here to answer all your queries.

Rasha Thadani is the biological daughter of veteran Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon. She was born on 16th March 2005. Recently she cleared her Cambridge IGCSE exams in 2021 from Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Rasha has a younger brother Ranbirvardhan Thadani and two elder sisters, Pooja and Chhaya, adopted by her mother in 1995.

The reason she keeps buzzing in the headlines is that she is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with director Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled film. However, prior to ruling the hearts with her acting prowess, she showcased her singing talent.

On World Music Day, the star kid shared a video from her stage performance she crooned Valerie by Amy Winehouse. As per the reports, Rasha has been practicing music since her childhood and has mastered music with Ustad Qadir Mustafa Khan; she also finished her singing course with Shankar Mahadevan Academy.

She is quite active on her social media and has 475k followers on her profile. She keeps sharing pictures regularly.

So are you excited for her debut in Bollywood? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
KGF 2 star Raveena Tandon and her love for TikTok videos
KGF 2 star Raveena Tandon and her love for TikTok videos
Latest Stories
Karan Johar Makes Dharmendra Emote To His Old Song 834463
Karan Johar Makes Dharmendra Emote To His Old Song
Anushka Sen and her ‘pawdorable’ antics are too cute to handle, see pics 834381
Anushka Sen and her ‘pawdorable’ antics are too cute to handle, see pics
'Satyaprem Ki Katha' stands still at the box office with its total collection in the third weekend amounting to 73.96 Cr. Nett! 834449
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ stands still at the box office with its total collection in the third weekend amounting to 73.96 Cr. Nett!
Milestone of 6 years for Kundali Bhagya, here’s what Shraddha Arya has to say! 834447
Milestone of 6 years for Kundali Bhagya, here’s what Shraddha Arya has to say!
Alia Bhatt quests for ‘balance’ in work-life, says ‘I have a family. I have a daughter’ 834438
Alia Bhatt quests for ‘balance’ in work-life, says ‘I have a family. I have a daughter’
Atul Parchure opens up on how wrong treatment made his cancer worse, says ‘I couldn't even walk’ 834436
Atul Parchure opens up on how wrong treatment made his cancer worse, says ‘I couldn’t even walk’
Read Latest News