Who Is Rasha Thadani? And What Keeps Her In Buzz?

Rasha Thadani, you might have often heard this name in the news headlines. And every time, you might wonder who it is. And why does she is always in the news? What makes her so special? Well, we are here to answer all your queries.

Rasha Thadani is the biological daughter of veteran Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon. She was born on 16th March 2005. Recently she cleared her Cambridge IGCSE exams in 2021 from Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Rasha has a younger brother Ranbirvardhan Thadani and two elder sisters, Pooja and Chhaya, adopted by her mother in 1995.

The reason she keeps buzzing in the headlines is that she is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with director Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled film. However, prior to ruling the hearts with her acting prowess, she showcased her singing talent.

On World Music Day, the star kid shared a video from her stage performance she crooned Valerie by Amy Winehouse. As per the reports, Rasha has been practicing music since her childhood and has mastered music with Ustad Qadir Mustafa Khan; she also finished her singing course with Shankar Mahadevan Academy.

She is quite active on her social media and has 475k followers on her profile. She keeps sharing pictures regularly.

So are you excited for her debut in Bollywood? Follow IWMBuzz.com.