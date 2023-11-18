Woolen Wonders! Anushka Sen’s must-have kurta set for winter glam

Wrap yourself in the warmth of style this winter as Anushka Sen unveils her fashion secret: the Kasmira Aari Woollen Straight Kurta Set with Dupatta, priced at Rs. 4,950. It’s not just an outfit; it’s a cozy hug from tradition with a chic twist. Made from the softest wool, this straight kurta set is basically a fashionable bear hug for your skin. Can winter fashion get any better?

A perfection for your winter wardrobe

Now, let’s talk details. The Aari work detailing on this ensemble is like the sprinkles on a cupcake – it’s what takes it from ‘oh, that’s nice’ to ‘wow, where did you get that?’. Luxurious and intricate, it’s the kind of embroidery that turns heads and starts conversations. And the matching dupatta? It’s not just an accessory; it’s the pièce de résistance that elevates your winter style game to boss level.

Check out photos

But wait, there’s more. Anushka Sen didn’t just stop at the outfit. She decided to throw in some beauty magic too. Long wavy hair? Check. Sleek eyebrows? Double-check. Dewy smudgy eyes and nude lips? Triple-check. Oh, and she sealed the deal with white embellished juti because, let’s be real, it’s all in the details.

So, why follow the crowd when you can stand out in a winter wonderland of your own? Anushka Sen is here to remind us that winter fashion is not just about staying warm; it’s about turning heads, making statements, and looking darn good while doing it. The Kasmira Aari Woollen Straight Kurta Set with Dupatta is not just an outfit; it’s a vibe, a mood, a whole winter aesthetic. Are you ready to slay winter in style?