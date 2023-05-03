Yaad Aati Hai: Is Jannat Zubair Rahmani feeling emotional in love?

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most admired and adored young divas that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Jannat Zubair Rahmani has been actively working and doing a credible job in the entertainment space. Her journey has indeed been very inspiring for one and all and well, that’s why, come what may, whatever that she brings to the table from her end is a clear winner moment for fans. Netizens love her wholeheartedly for all the right reasons and well, that’s why, we are entirely in love with her. So, to tell you all about Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s latest social media post, what do we currently get to see from her end?

Well, to tell you all about Jannat Zubair Rahmani and her latest social media post, guess what do we get to see from her end? Well, in a new video, she’s seen getting candid and friendly with a popular performing artiste and well, given the song that she’s chosen for the reel, we have a feeling that she might be possibly feeling a little emotional from her end. Well, do you all want to check it out and understand better? See below folks –

Work Front:

As far as movies are concerned, Jannat Zubair Rahmani was recently seen in the popular Punjabi project "Kulche Chole" and apart from that, she's slaying the entertainment quotient in her digital creation game as well.