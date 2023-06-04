ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

“You do you, I’ll do better,” Jannat Zubair takes new challenges in life

Jannat Zubair rings in the front row when it comes to fierce style and fashion, and here again, the actress has stunned her fans to the core with her spicy red hot look on social media

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Jun,2023 10:33:39
"You do you, I'll do better," Jannat Zubair takes new challenges in life

In the pursuit of growth and personal development, Jannat Zubair is never one to shy away from embracing new challenges. With a zest for life that is contagious, she continues to inspire her followers with her unwavering determination. Whether it’s stepping out of her comfort zone or venturing into uncharted territories, Jannat is always ready to push her limits and explore the unknown. Her spirit of adventure is like a breath of fresh air, rejuvenating not just herself but also those around her.

And it’s something we witnessed earlier, when Jannat Zubair participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi with all her fiery spirit. However, it isn’t just with her fierce approach in life, but also her amazingly stylish fashion dos that she has brought in over the years.

Jannat Zubair’s fierce style

Owing to that, the actress has now shared a set of stunning pictures on her social media handle, where we can see her all gorgeous in her sheer red embellished designer dress. She completed the look with her pulled back sleek hair do. She rounded it off with bold winged eyes and red bold lips.

Sharing the pictures, Jannat Zubair wrote, “You do you, I’ll do better ❤️‍🔥

Shoot Concept & Designed By:- @nehaadhvikmahajan @bridalsbynam”

Have a look-

“You do you, I’ll do better,” Jannat Zubair takes new challenges in life 812625

“You do you, I’ll do better,” Jannat Zubair takes new challenges in life 812626

“You do you, I’ll do better,” Jannat Zubair takes new challenges in life 812627

“You do you, I’ll do better,” Jannat Zubair takes new challenges in life 812628

“You do you, I’ll do better,” Jannat Zubair takes new challenges in life 812629

What are your views on the above style file by Jannat Zubair? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

