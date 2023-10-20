Permanent Roommates Season 3 Review: Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh as Mikesh and Tanya recreate magic

TVF (The Viral Fever) has carved a niche for itself in the world of content creation by consistently delivering stories that resonate with viewers on a personal level. This legacy continues to shine in season 3 of Permanent Roommates. The show which is produced by TVF has been a beloved series since its debut in 2014, and with the release of Season 3 after a seven-year hiatus, it’s clear that the show has evolved while maintaining its core appeal to fans. The first season of the show captured our hearts with its realistic portrayal of the young couple, Mikesh (Sumeet Vyas) and Tanya (Nidhi Singh), and their love story. However, as the series progressed, it transformed into a more conventional Bollywood-style entertainer, filled with familial drama, love, and humor. Now, with Season 3, we are once again welcomed into the lives of our favorite couple, Mikesh and Tanya, as they face a new challenge in their relationship.

In this latest installment, the duo finds themselves at a crossroads, with each harbouring different dreams for their future, particularly when it comes to the prospect of relocating to a different country. Permanent Roommates 3 not only rekindles our affection for Mikesh and Tanya but also offers a fresh perspective on their relationship. The writing by Shreya Srivastava and Vaibhav Suman is truly commendable, bringing depth and authenticity to the characters’ journey. Shreyansh Pandey’s direction deserves applause for making us feel overwhelmed with emotion while also ensuring there are plenty of humorous moments to keep us entertained.

Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh remain true to their characters, delivering praiseworthy performances that draw you into their emotional journey. It’s impossible not to appreciate the chemistry and authenticity they bring to their roles. Additionally, the supporting cast, including Sheeba Chadha, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Deepak Mishra, Abhinav Nikal, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Shishir Sharma, and others, adds depth to the season, making it even more memorable. Special mention must be made of Deepak Mishra’s reprised role as Purushottam Ji, the over-interfering friend, whose one-liners are sure to make you chuckle. Sheeba Chadha, once again, shines with her performance, consistently proving her talent.

Permanent Roommates season 3 offers more depth and character compared to its earlier seasons. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions, capable of making you both laugh and shed a tear. Permanent Roommates Season 3 is a heartwarming and delightful addition to the series, reminding us why we fell in love with Mikesh and Tanya’s story in the first place.

IWMBuzz.com credits the series 4 out of 5 stars.