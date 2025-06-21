Diana Penty Opens Up About 12-Year Live-in Relationship: ‘In My Head, I’m Married’

Bollywood actress Diana Penty recently spoke very honestly about her personal life in an interview. Diana, who has always been low-profile about her private life, revealed that she has been in a live-in relationship with diamond merchant Harsh Sagar for the last 12 years and both have known each other for 22 years.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Diana said, “Yes, I am not single. I don’t shout it from the roof, but we have been together for 12 years and have known each other for 22 years, which is half of my life. So even though we are not married, in my mind I am married. Because the respect and commitment we have towards this relationship is the same.”

Diana further said that both their families are very supportive and there is no pressure on them to get married. “Our families are very cool and respect our relationship. Their priority is our happiness. It is not that we don’t like the concept of marriage, but we live together, have a pet dog, and everyone knows that we are together. So it is just not on paper, but everything else is like marriage. We don’t care.”

Diana Penty made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Cocktail, in which she shared the screen with Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. After this, she proved her acting range by working in films like Happy Bhaag Jayegi, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Azaad and Chhaava.

Diana’s recent film is Detective Sherdil, which was released on ZEE5 on June 20. In this film, she is seen with Diljit Dosanjh. The film is written by Sagar Bajaj, Ravi Chhabria and Ali Abbas Zafar, and this is Ali’s second film with Diljit. Detective Sherdil also stars Diana along with actors like Boman Irani, Chunky Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Vyas and Banita Sandhu.