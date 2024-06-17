Regional OTT And Its Rising Pan India Impact

The landscape of film consumption has been transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic. OTT platforms have emerged as miniature cinema halls, revolutionizing the way we watch movies. Domestic streaming services like Jio Cinema, Sony Liv, and ZEE5 are now in fierce competition with global giants such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar etc. Particularly noteworthy is the remarkable rise of regional streaming platforms, commanding a massive viewership and surpassing global services in terms of subscriptions from regional language audiences. This trend signifies a significant shift in the entertainment industry, with regional content taking center stage and captivating audiences worldwide.

During the pandemic, there was a significant surge in subscribers for regional OTT platforms. Over the past few years, these platforms have expanded into several states including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. Some of the popular regional platforms include Addatimes (Bengali), Aha (Telugu), DollywoodPlay (Hindi), Hoichoi (Bengali), Koode (Malayalam), Neestream (Malayalam), Oho (Gujarati), Olly Plus (Odia), Planet Marathi OTT (Marathi), Reel Drama (Assamese), Sun NXT (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali), and Talkies (Tulu, Kannada).

It’s fascinating how regional over-the-platforms (OTT) have managed to carve out their own niche in the competitive world of video streaming platforms. These regional OTTs have a deep understanding of local stories and audiences, making them stand out in the market. Furthermore, the key to success in the OTT industry lies in creating original and unique content.

Regional entertainment providers prioritize regularly releasing new content. They often offer short and family-friendly shows that are popular among audiences.

In many regions, there is an abundance of high-quality artistic content that has not received acknowledgement from major platforms. This is where regional OTT platforms play a crucial role. These platforms prioritize content based on its subject matter and overall craftsmanship, rather than simply looking at the star power associated with it.

The emergence of regional streaming services will persist in creating unique content offerings tailored to local audiences. As viewers gravitate towards monthly subscription plans, they are more likely to switch between different platforms in pursuit of compelling content. According to media reports, major OTT platforms are engaging with content creators on regional OTT platforms to explore opportunities for creating more comprehensive and extensive content.

Recent surveys have found that 90% of individuals show a preference for conducting searches in their native language. This inclination has significantly influenced people’s choices and decision-making processes across various aspects, including their preferences for the regional over-the-top content viewing.

Last year, Hoichoi, the popular Bengali-language streaming platform, marked its sixth anniversary with remarkable achievements. The platform witnessed significant growth, with a 40% increase in direct subscriptions and a 60% rise in individual watch time per subscriber compared to data from over a year ago.

SunNXT, a popular streaming platform owned by the Sun TV Network, boasts an impressive subscriber base of over 20 million. The platform offers an extensive collection of regional movies, making it easily accessible to a wide audience. Notably, SunNXT secured the OTT rights for the highly successful Tamil film Ayalaan.

Aha recently acquired the streaming rights for the hugely popular Malayalam movie Premalu. The film has been a major hit on Aha and has continued to trend for an extended period.

Planet Marathi, known for its extensive collection of Marathi content, has now expanded into reality TV. The OTT platform’s unique stand-up comedy show “Ubhaya Ubhaya” continues to stand out.

The Indian diaspora, spread across the globe, constitutes a significant portion of the subscriber base for regional over-the-top (OTT) platforms. The recent blockbuster successes suggest a huge potential for regional content to captivate international audiences as well. Despite this global appeal, regional OTT platforms prioritize capturing subscribers within their home regions. By staying attuned to the preferences and interests of their local audience, these regional OTT platforms have the potential to challenge industry giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime and emerge as strong competitors in the streaming market.