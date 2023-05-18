Review Of Yeh Meri Family S2 on Amazon miniTV: An Apt Ode To Millennials

Amazon miniTV’s Yeh Meri Family S2 is a classic Indian setting of the 90s that promises a nostalgic reverie for us, the millennials. Led by the never-disappointing TVF, Yeh Meri Family is a must-watch

Picture yourself cruising down memory lane, basking in the joy of carefree afternoons spent with loved ones while watching your favourite tv shows on your cable tv!

Oh, the sights and sounds!

You’ll find yourself grinning from ear to ear as you relive those iconic moments—kids riding bikes in the neighbourhood and the heart-warming chaos of family gatherings.

That’s what Yeh Meri Family recounts!

Yeh Meri Family, a TVF production, is an ode to the millennials.

A generation that is so diverse in its existence, with dreams and ideals intertwined, will always be a shift shock for us.

Born amidst the dawn of technology and witnessing a giant takeover is definitely a tough business! Isn’t it?

And most of us who are either 30 or above 30 and some on the verge of hitting their 30s can significantly relate to the chorus of unspoken desires!

And Yeh Meri Family is that sweet saudade for us to remember the good old days…

Embarking on a nostalgic journey through the frost-kissed winters of 90s Lucknow, the series unveils an exquisite tale of a middle-class family.

Immersed within the tapestry of the Awasthi family, our guide and narrator is none other than the perceptive 15-year-old Ritika, portrayed by the enigmatic Hetal Gada.

Through Ritika’s eyes, the entirety of the episode unfurls, capturing every moment from her unique vantage point.

…

Now, Ritika, who is in her adolescence, is the audacious maverick of the house. She believes in seizing away things that she thinks count as her rights. With a flickering mind that is in the quest for some teenage romance, Ritika screams for privacy in her own home, doesn’t like her ‘dadi’s’ presence and has a best friend who is her go-to telephone buddy to talk to.

She navigates the complex terrain of youth!

Neerja, as Ritika calls her ‘Kiran Bedi’, is the quintessential Indian mother. Portrayed by Juhi Parmar, the character unfolds as the nurturing mother of the house, who can be delicate and, at times, firm and resolute when the situation calls for it.

But the contrast occurs with Sanjay, portrayed by Rajesh Kumar, who is the harbinger of leniency and compassion in the house. Almost a beacon of hope that inspires his children, especially Ritika.

And the mischievous little brother, who might play pranks on his sister but can fight the world if it harms her. He shows the power of ‘sibling love’ during tough times.

And Dadi, who Ritika calls ‘Indira Gandhi,’ is the sweet saviour.

…

An Entrancing Setting!

What steals the show is the brilliant setting that the series comes with. The props showcase the ideal essence of the 90s. Starting from the telephone (landline), however, would have been better if they could get the ‘rotary dial’ one.

The vintage clock, ink pen, radio, cable tv, newspaperman and everything!

We applaud the writer for such intricate detailing to push the very nuances of the time. It is short, crisp, and gives every character its ideal to stand by!

A true justice.

However, on a sarcastic note;

The series also has the potential for a short ‘parenting course’, especially for Indians.

For it’s not known how many of our parents really did react when a boy haunted us down, or we developed naïve feelings for one of our classmates of the opposite gender;

But for most of us, it was definitely a ‘flying chappal’!

Neerja and Sanjay epitomize the significance of compassionate and understanding parenting, demonstrating how to cultivate solid and unwavering trust with their children, regardless of the circumstances. Their approach revolves around respecting Ritika’s (the teenage girl) personal boundaries while remaining mindful of her well-being.

They know the balance between fostering independence and providing a safe haven. Their unwavering commitment to empathy and compassion allows them to establish a profound connection with their child.

The series indeed delves into a world where memories intertwine with the essence of time itself, evoking a sense of elegance and immersing us in a truly captivating narrative.

So, grab your neon fanny pack and dust off your Walkman because Yeh Meri Family is ready to whisk you away on a rollercoaster ride of this ‘hiraeth’ that dates back to the 90s.

….

Make some new memories while basking in the glow of the good ol’ days on Amazon miniTV.