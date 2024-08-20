Ananya Panday – “Everyone will call her a blonde & silly; but I didn’t judge her” on ‘Call Me Bae’ character

Actor Ananya Panday is all set to make her much-awaited web series debut with the series, Call Me Bae on Prime Video. The trailer is the series recently went live and already has managed to create quite an impact.

We, IWMBuzz were present at the trailer launch, and we asked her an important question about what is her take on her character in the show potentially be termed as ‘blonde’ and ‘bimbette’ and if that would be something that takes over as a perception and taking away from the emotional gravitas of the show?

To this, Panday said, “I think as a character, for me it was important to never make fun of her, and I never did. Even if she is silly things; like there’s a scene where she is talking to a fridge and she is trying to get the fridge answer back to her. I remember everyone was on the table like, what is she doing? But I just went with it. I completely believed what she was doing. And I think it is most important to not judge the character and do everything with utmost honestly. And as our director Colin D’Cunha mentioned that she is a positive girl.”

She added, “Even though she would have had many people judging her and probably saying that she is a blonde or she doesn’t know this or that, I think her best quality is that she doesn’t judge people back. She keeps saying that ‘kindness is cool.’ And she never changes as a person. Even once she transforms, and everything happens to her in the show, she is still that same good-hearted and nice person. So, J would say, don’t judge a book by its cover, in the show and in real life as well. That’s a lesson we can all take from her.”

Call Me Bae begins streaming on Sept 6 on Amazon Prime Video.