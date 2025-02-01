Bhuvan Bam recalls emotional story on ‘KBC’ related to his late father

Content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam shared a personal story during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, reflecting on a challenging time in his life. He spoke about how his father’s health crisis coincided with a major milestone in his career.

As the first round of the quiz show concluded, Bhuvan recounted the moment his YouTube channel crossed 10 million subscribers. However, instead of celebrating, he was in the hospital, where his father was recovering from a brain stroke. The medical procedure had affected his memory, and he no longer recognized his family. While sitting beside him, Bhuvan recalled his father saying, “My son is Bhuvan. He has gone somewhere. When he returns, I will tell you what he does.”

This phase lasted for weeks, making it difficult for Bhuvan to process his success. However, a breakthrough moment occurred while his father was watching KBC. A question about Old Delhi appeared, and before the options were displayed, his father answered it correctly. That moment led to a long conversation—something that had not happened in a while. Soon after, his father asked to see Bhuvan’s Diamond Play Button, a rare instance of recognition.

Amitabh Bachchan appreciated Bhuvan’s journey and remarked that parents take immense pride in their children’s achievements.

View Instagram Post 1: Bhuvan Bam recalls emotional story on 'KBC' related to his late father

During the episode, Bhuvan also shared how his parents first learned about his work. His mother’s colleagues once asked if he was her son, leading to his father later discovering his content. Over time, his father even contributed to his creative journey.

Bhuvan lost both his parents to COVID-19, making these memories even more significant.