In Pic: Fan Find Mirzapur Ke Guddu Bhaiya In Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam, the popular YouTuber, has stunned his fans over the years with his grand content and dapper style file. From funk to corporate, the content creator has never failed to astound us with his stylish apparel, and his Instagram is proof. Recently, Bhuvan shared a picture of himself as fans compared him with Mirzapur’s “Guddu Bhaiya.” Take a look at the photos below!

Bhuvan Bam’s Clean Shave Look-

Taking to Instagram, Bhuvan Bam posted a picture series of himself, as he appears in a grey round neckline, half-sleeves, and a plain T-shirt look. The content creator styles his look with shoulder-length hair and pairs it with a black hat and a silver wristwatch. In the photo, Bhuvan Bam enjoys her minty, refreshing juice while staring at the camera. Lastly, He poses candidly as he opts for a big laugh and a blurry picture while looking at the camera.

As soon as Bhuvan Bam shared a picture series, his fans got shooked for his clean shave look and commented, “Wow, firse clean”, with a red heart and a laughing emoji. And fan also compairs his look with Mirzapur’s Guddu Bhai and captions, “Mirzapur ke guddu bhaiya lag rahe ho sir ji” with a two heart eyes emoji and another wrote, “bilkul dharampal lag rahe ho.”

Mirzapur season 3 is set to release on July 5, 2024.

