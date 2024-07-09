Bhuvan Bam deepfake video used for advertisement; complaint filed against creator

The era of deepfakes continue to haunt celebrities and one would remember how superstar Amitabh Bachchan took a stand against a deepfake video that was circulated which replaced a female’s face with Rashmika Mandanna – a move that saw many celebrities joining the brigade and raising awareness against deepfakes.

That still seems to be a huge concern in one way or another, where the latest to fall prey to it YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam. A video was being circulated that used deepfake to make it seem like Bam is promoting a particular occurrence whereas that wasn’t the case.

Bam took to social media to alert his fans and everyone about the video that falsely represented Bam urging people to invest in tennis through a certain bookie’s predictions.

Not only that, but Bam’s team took immediate action and filed a formal complaint at the Oshiwara Police station in Mumbai, mentioning about the scandalous nature of the deepfake video. The police are currently investigating the matter.

Bam’s statement read, “I want to alert all my fans and followers about a deepfake video of me that is making rounds on social media. This video is completely fake and misguided, encouraging people to invest in tennis through predictions by a certain bookie. My team has already filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police station, and they are investigating the matter. I humbly request everyone not to fall for this video. Please stay safe and avoid making any investments that might lead to trouble or financial loss. It’s crucial to be vigilant and not get trapped by these deceitful baits.”

Apart from the aforementioned names, the likes of Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and many more have also fallen prey to deepfake technology and even made statements on the same.