An important update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Madhuri Dixit and streaming giant Netflix.

As per the latest media reports in ZEE News, a political analyst has sent a legal notice to streaming giant Netflix regarding an episode of the popular show “Big Bang Theory”. He reportedly claimed that the show uses a derogatory term against actress Madhuri Dixit. In the legal notice, the political analyst reportedly named Mithun Vijay Kumar asked the streamer to remove the first episode of season two where an alleged comparison happens between Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. Reports reveal that the political analyst feels that the comments made by the character were not only offensive but also defamatory to a great extent. The legal notice was reportedly sent to Netflix’s Mumbai office.

