Exclusive: Ankit Gulati bags Amazon miniTV's Gul Khan series Bohat Heroine Banti Hai

Ankit Gulati who has featured in many TV shows will be seen in the primary cast of Amazon miniTV series Bohat Heroine Banti Hai, produced by Gul Khan. Read this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Oct,2023 12:21:38
Actor Ankit Gulati who is known for his roles in TV shows Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Dharm Yoddha Garud, RadhaKrishn, Chashni etc, will be seen in Amazon miniTV’s upcoming web series. Titled Bohat Heroine Banti Hai, this series is produced by Gul Khan’s Genk Studio. The series as per reports, has newcomer Prerna playing the lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of things when it comes to the cast that has come on board the series. We have written about popular actor Rajeev Siddhartha who plays the male lead in the series. We at IWMBuzz.com have also reported about Manish Khanna, Nehal Chudasama, Shivani Sopori, Vaidehi Nair, Utkarsh Kohli being cast for the project.

We now hear of Ankit Gulati playing an important character in the series. Ankit is known for his powerful roles, and he will be playing yet another one here.

We buzzed Ankit but did not get through to him.

We reached out to Producer and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get through to them.

Amazon miniTV is home to a cherry-picked collection of fresh, incredible and engaging stories and titles across multiple genres ranging from webseries, award-winning short films, comedy shows to expert videos on tech.Some of the popular titles of Amazon miniTV include Hunter, The Haunting, Physics Wallah, Rafta Rafta, Case Toh Banta Hai, Sixer, Gray, Ishq Express, Udan Patolas, Yatri Kripya Dhyan De, Crushed, Gupt Gyaan, Uljhe Hue, Clean, Sorry Bhaisaab, Adulting, Shimmy, Transistor, Tech with Rajiv Makhni among others.

