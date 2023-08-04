ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Anusha Sampath joins the cast of web series Jaanu Meri Jaan

Anusha Sampath has been roped in for Jaanu Meri Jaan, by Vaartakaar Films. The series is said to be a romantic comedy based on the lockdown.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Aug,2023 17:09:23
IWMBuzz has been exclusively reporting about the upcoming project, Jaanu Meri Jaan, by Vaartakaar Films. The series, which is said to be a romantic comedy based on the lockdown, was shot in Manali.

We earlier exclusively reported about Ruslaan Mumtaz, Rajesh Sharma, Asawari Joshi, Shiwani Bhardwaj and Gopal Datt being part of the project. Now, we hear talented actress Anusha Sampath, who is known for Kabir Singh (2019), Daawat-e-Ishq (2014) and Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat has bagged the web show.

The series will be streamed on a popular platform, for which talks are presently on.

We contacted the actress but could not get through for a comment.

