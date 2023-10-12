Exclusive: Geetanjali Kulkarni bags Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series

Geetanjali Kulkarni, the talented actress, who is known for her exceptional work in projects like Gullak, Unpaused: Naya Safar and Karkhanisanchi Waari: Ashes on a road trip, is all set to entertain audiences in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com exclusively learnt about Geetanjali being roped in Matchbox Shots’ upcoming untitled series.

The above-mentioned project is being directed by Surya Balakrishnan and is produced by Matchbox Shots which is helmed by Sarita Patil and Sanjay Routray. Matchbox Shots have earlier produced projects namely Scoop, Monika O My Darling, and Trishankhu.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora and actress Shilpa Shukla being part of the series.

Geetanjali has received several awards including two Filmfare Awards Marathi and two Filmfare OTT Awards. Geetanjali, an alumna of National School of Drama (1996), is an actor who has worked in Experimental plays in Marathi and Hindi, such as Mukkam Post Bombilwadi, Sangeet Debuchya Muli, Sex Morality and Censorship and Piya Bherupiya among others. She is also the co-founder of Drama School Mumbai. She was associated with an NGO called Quest for ten years and was the head of a project called Goshtarang, which promoted an interest in reading and literacy.

