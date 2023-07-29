Exclusive: Jayant Rawal to be seen in RSVP Films' web series Pill

Senior actor Jayant Rawal who was seen in the film Radhe and the 2021 released web project Crash Course, will be seen in the upcoming web series helmed by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Films. The series titled ‘Pill’ will be about a pharma industry and will dwell on the good and the bad in the place. The series is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, of films Raid, No One Killed Jessica, Aamir fame.

There is a report in the media about actor Riteish Deshmukh playing the lead in the series. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Pawan Malhotra of Tabbar fame and Kunj Anand shooting for the same series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Pawan Malhotra joins Riteish Deshmukh in RSVP Films’ web series

Exclusive: Your Honor fame Kunj Anand bags RSVP Films’ web series Pill

We now hear of Jayant Rawal being a part of the stellar cast of Pill.

As per a reliable source, “Jayant Rawal will share screen space with Pawan Malhotra, playing his right hand at work.”

We buzzed Jayant but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at RSVP Films, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

