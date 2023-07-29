ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Jayant Rawal to be seen in RSVP Films' web series Pill

Senior actor Jayant Rawal will be a part of the stellar cast of Pill, the web series produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films. The series is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Jul,2023 16:05:14
Exclusive: Jayant Rawal to be seen in RSVP Films' web series Pill 838888

Senior actor Jayant Rawal who was seen in the film Radhe and the 2021 released web project Crash Course, will be seen in the upcoming web series helmed by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Films. The series titled ‘Pill’ will be about a pharma industry and will dwell on the good and the bad in the place. The series is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, of films Raid, No One Killed Jessica, Aamir fame.

There is a report in the media about actor Riteish Deshmukh playing the lead in the series. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Pawan Malhotra of Tabbar fame and Kunj Anand shooting for the same series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Pawan Malhotra joins Riteish Deshmukh in RSVP Films’ web series

Exclusive: Your Honor fame Kunj Anand bags RSVP Films’ web series Pill

We now hear of Jayant Rawal being a part of the stellar cast of Pill.

As per a reliable source, “Jayant Rawal will share screen space with Pawan Malhotra, playing his right hand at work.”

We buzzed Jayant but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at RSVP Films, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

I wish to create a bigger impact as Savi Virat Chavan with every passing day in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma 

Exclusive: Rithvik Dhanjani bags Akhil Abrol’s OTT film 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
My reinforced learning with Kohrra has been to follow my instinct: Showrunner Sudip Sharma 838975
My reinforced learning with Kohrra has been to follow my instinct: Showrunner Sudip Sharma
Exclusive: Vipul Gupta to feature in Neeraj Pandey and Parmeet Sethi's web series for Amazon miniTV 838884
Exclusive: Vipul Gupta to feature in Neeraj Pandey and Parmeet Sethi’s web series for Amazon miniTV
Tinka Tinka is my favourite go-to song: Singer Ppriya Patidar 838820
Tinka Tinka is my favourite go-to song: Singer Ppriya Patidar
From KaIra, AbhiGya, SaiRat To GauRa: Lead Jodis Who Faced Deaths Onscreen 838584
From KaIra, AbhiGya, SaiRat To GauRa: Lead Jodis Who Faced Deaths Onscreen
Exclusive: Ankur Jain joins the cast of ZEE5's Broken News 2 838511
Exclusive: Ankur Jain joins the cast of ZEE5’s Broken News 2
Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma to feature in web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures 838504
Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma to feature in web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures
Latest Stories
Maitree spoiler: Maitree saves Nandish from drug dealers 838974
Maitree spoiler: Maitree saves Nandish from drug dealers
One Friday Night: Manish Gupta’s Thriller Falls Short Of Breadth 838958
One Friday Night: Manish Gupta’s Thriller Falls Short Of Breadth
Disha Parmar Dazzles In Peach Off-Shoulder Gown; Take A Look 838908
Disha Parmar Dazzles In Peach Off-Shoulder Gown; Take A Look
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana’s theft leaves Daarji furious 838928
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana’s theft leaves Daarji furious
Anushka Sen Checks Her Style In Sensational Polka Dot Saree Style; Check Here 838897
Anushka Sen Checks Her Style In Sensational Polka Dot Saree Style; Check Here
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan slaps Elahi 838880
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan slaps Elahi
Read Latest News