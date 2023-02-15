IWMBuzz.com has been exclusively reporting about Amazon’s free video entertainment service – miniTV’s upcoming web shows. We earlier reported about a new web series named Gutar Gu. Now, we hear the platform is all set to roll out another web series.

As per a credible source, Amazon miniTV is working on a project named Crime Aaj Kal. The series is being produced by Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. It is directed by Subbu.

Now, we hear, talented actress Jiya Rao, who has entertained the masses in projects like Parshuram Season 2 and Apki Najaro Ne Smjha, will be part of the project. She will be seen essaying the role of a police inspector.

We buzzed Jiya but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert.

