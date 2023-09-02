Digital | News

Kalp Patwa, the popular child artist, who has been part of shows like Jamai Raja, Mahakumbh and Badi Doooor Se Aye Hai, has bagged a new web series Constable Girpade

Producer, Director, Screenwriter Saad Khan is working on the Constable Girpade web series. Firstaction Studios produce the series in association with Culture Machine. Saad Khan has created and directed the series Humble Politician Nograj, was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Firstaction Studios. It premiered on Voot.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Vrajesh Hirjee, Gaurav Gera, Khushaal Pawaar, Neel Salekar and Chandni Bhabhda being part of this web series.

We buzzed Kalp’s mother but did not get to hear from her.

