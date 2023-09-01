Movies | Releases

Along with launching Chaleya song’s Arabic version, Shah Rukh Khan unveils the trailer of Jawan on Burj Khalifa with over 20000+ fans after the pre-release event in Chennai

Shah Rukh Khan Astound Fans as Jawan's Trailer Lights up Burj Khalifa!

The fever surrounding Shah Rukh Khan‘s action-packed entertainer, Jawan, has reached its peak as the film’s release date draws near. Today, the highly anticipated trailer was unleashed, captivating the entire nation and taking it by storm. SRK further elevated the excitement to new heights with a spectacular unveiling of Jawan’s trailer on Burj Khalifa at 10:30 IST and 9:00 pm GST, witnessed by an enormous crowd of 20,000 + fans who also got to witness the Arabic version of Chaleya song at the #JawanCelebrationAtBurjKhalifa event.

SRK unveiled the trailer of Jawan on Burj Khalifa today and left everyone stunned. While SRK danced on the songs of Jawan, what actually came to surprise of everyone was when SRK launched the Arabic version of loving melody ‘ Chaleya’ song featuring Nayanthara, where SRK himself grooved and ended the song with his iconic pose.

The powerful action-packed trailer launch was unveiled by SRK with 20,000+ fans on this world-famous landmark. Along with SRK, director Atlee, music director Anirudh Ravichander and producer Bhushan Kumar graced their presence at the grand trailer event.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

