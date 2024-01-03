Exclusive: Lalit Prabhakar in web series Crash Boom Bang

Talented actor Lalit Prabhakar, who predominantly works in the Marathi film industry, entertained audiences in projects like Medium Spicy, Smile Please, Anandi Gopal, and Hampi. The actor, who ventured into the digital space with the Voot Select web series The Raikar Case produced by Bodhi Tree, is set to entertain masses in new web show.

As per a credible source, Lalit will be part of an upcoming web series named Crash Boom Bang directed by Abhishek Raj and Rajneesh Thakur. As per reports in media, Ashutosh Rana and Anant V Joshi are also part of the above mentioned project.

Lalit was born and brought up in Kalyan, near Mumbai. Lalit shares a passion for sketching and painting as well. Right from childhood, he was fond of reading and ekpatri nataks. His family includes his parents – his mother is a teacher and his father is a professor at ITI. Lalit’s education background includes a Bachelors in Computer Science. He is also a recipient of the Young Artist Scholarship given by Ministry of Cultural Affairs. His real break with acting, came when he joined the natak group Mitichar. The chemistry with his co-star Prajakta Mali (Aditya – Meghana) in Julun Yeti Reshimgathi made this one of the most popular shows on Zee Marathi in 2014 – 2016.

We buzzed Lalit but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates